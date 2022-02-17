Maxwell AFB, Ala. - Lt Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Commander, speaks on Leadership and Management at the Chief Orientation Symposium, Feb 17, 2022. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Birchfield/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 15:00
|Photo ID:
|7575180
|VIRIN:
|220217-F-NG836-1107
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|956.23 KB
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt Gen Jim Slife at Chief Orientation Symposium [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
