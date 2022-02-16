Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Transcendence Black History Event [Image 1 of 3]

    Transcendence Black History Event

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Air University Public Affairs

    Maxwell AFB, Ala. - 42nd Air Base Wing Commander Colonel Eries Mentzer attends a community conversation for the Transcendence Black History Event at the Lab on Dexter, Montgomery, Al., on 16 Feb 2022 (US Air Force photo by Cassandra Cornwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 14:57
    Photo ID: 7575172
    VIRIN: 220216-F-JT178-1015
    Resolution: 7318x4879
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transcendence Black History Event [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Transcendence Black History Event
    Transcendence Black History Event
    Transcendence Black History Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Maxwell AFB
    Colonel Eries Mentzer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT