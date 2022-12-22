Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy

Asayish training academy students demonstrate handcuffing and searching suspects during a culminating exercise with a Coalition Detention Capabilities Assessment Team in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 22, 2022. The Coalition DCAT members advise, assist and enable Syrian Internal Security Forces to help equip the Asayish with skills needed to secure the region against ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

Date Taken: 12.22.2022