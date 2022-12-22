Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy

Asayish training academy students align in a formation and listen to instructions in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 22, 2022. The Coalition Detention Capabilities Assessment Team members advise, assist and enable Syrian Internal Security Forces to help equip the Asayish with skills needed to secure the region against ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

