    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy [Image 15 of 20]

    Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy

    SYRIA

    12.22.2022

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena 

    Combined Special Operations Joint Task Force - Levant

    Asayish training academy students align in a formation and listen to instructions in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 22, 2022. The Coalition Detention Capabilities Assessment Team members advise, assist and enable Syrian Internal Security Forces to help equip the Asayish with skills needed to secure the region against ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 12:06
    VIRIN: 221222-A-QH368-0685
    Location: SY
    This work, Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy [Image 20 of 20], by SFC Nicholas J. De La Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

