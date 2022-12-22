Asayish guards train at a Syrian Internal Security Forces academy

An Asayish training academy student listens to instructions during a culminating exercise from a Coalition Detention Capabilities Assessment Team leader in the al-Hasakah region, Syria, Dec. 22, 2022. The Coalition DCAT members partner with Syrian Internal Security Forces to help equip Asayish with skills needed to secure the region against ISIS. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. De La Pena)

