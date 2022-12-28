Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oath of enlistment at AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    Oath of enlistment at AutoZone Liberty Bowl

    MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Priestley 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    MEMPHIS, TN. (Dec. 28, 2022) Cmdr. Lacey Popson gives the oath of enlistment to Future Sailors during AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The oath of enlistment is a military oath made by members of the U.S. Armed Forces when they initially join the U.S. military or reenlist. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tyler Priestley/Released

    This work, Oath of enlistment at AutoZone Liberty Bowl, by PO2 Tyler Priestley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    football
    navy
    oath
    recruiting

