Service Members pose for a group photo with Jerrod Niemann

U.S. Army Service Members assigned to the Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, pose for a group photo with Jerrod Niemann and his band after a live performance in Powidz, Poland Dec. 28th, 2022. Armed Forces Entertainment organized for country singer Jerrod Niemann to visit the 1AD CAB in order to boost morale and camaraderie for our servicemembers on rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

