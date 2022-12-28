Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jerrod Niemann's guitarist plays live for soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland [Image 3 of 5]

    Jerrod Niemann's guitarist plays live for soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland

    POWIDZ, POLAND

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Spc. William Thompson 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Jerrod Niemann's guitarist 'Elmo' plays live for soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland Dec. 28th, 2022. Armed Forces Entertainment organized for country singer Jerrod Niemann to visit the 1AD CAB in order to boost morale and camaraderie for our servicemembers on rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Location: POWIDZ, PL 
    This work, Jerrod Niemann's guitarist plays live for soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland [Image 5 of 5], by SPC William Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fort bliss
    1st Armored Division
    V Corps
    Stronger Together
    Atlantic resolve
    1 Infantry Division

