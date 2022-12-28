Jerrod Niemann's guitarist plays live for soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland

Jerrod Niemann's guitarist 'Elmo' plays live for soldiers stationed in Powidz, Poland Dec. 28th, 2022. Armed Forces Entertainment organized for country singer Jerrod Niemann to visit the 1AD CAB in order to boost morale and camaraderie for our servicemembers on rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

