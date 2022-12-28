U.S. Army Soldier shows Jerrod Niemann around the 33rd Air Base Powidz, Poland

U.S. Army Maj. Barber, commander of Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division, shows award-winning country artist, Jerrod Niemann, aircraft stationed at Powidz, Poland Dec. 28th, 2022. Armed Forces Entertainment organized for country singer Jerrod Niemann to visit the 1AD CAB in order to boost morale and camaraderie for our servicemembers on rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. William Thompson)

