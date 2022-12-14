The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Groton team is providing transportation management for the movement of components of the Strategic Weapons System to the United Kingdom. A Common Missile Compartment (CMC) module is seen underway from its fabrication facility in the United Kingdom on its way to the assembly facility. The team provides dedicated transportation of critical CMC pieces from the US to the UK for this project, including outfitted missile tubes used on both USS Columbia and HMS Dreadnought submarine classes.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.14.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 09:43 Photo ID: 7574617 VIRIN: 221214-N-MI079-001 Resolution: 606x485 Size: 217.53 KB Location: GB Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Common Missile Compartment Program with UK, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.