    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Supports Common Missile Compartment Program with UK

    UNITED KINGDOM

    12.14.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    NAVSUP FLC Norfolk

    The NAVSUP FLC Norfolk Groton team is providing transportation management for the movement of components of the Strategic Weapons System to the United Kingdom. A Common Missile Compartment (CMC) module is seen underway from its fabrication facility in the United Kingdom on its way to the assembly facility. The team provides dedicated transportation of critical CMC pieces from the US to the UK for this project, including outfitted missile tubes used on both USS Columbia and HMS Dreadnought submarine classes.

