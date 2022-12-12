NMCB 11 Seabees work with Cypriot National Guard Engineers

221212-N-N0901-0404 MARI, Cyprus (Dec. 12, 2022) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Parker Ellis, from Bishop, Calif., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a frontend loader to load fill onto a dump truck operated by the engineers of the Cypriot National Guard Engineers Command on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, Cyprus, Dec. 12, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to CTF 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alvin Rudolph)

