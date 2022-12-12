221212-N-N0901-0404 MARI, Cyprus (Dec. 12, 2022) Equipment Operator 2nd Class Parker Ellis, from Bishop, Calif., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, uses a frontend loader to load fill onto a dump truck operated by the engineers of the Cypriot National Guard Engineers Command on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, Cyprus, Dec. 12, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to CTF 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alvin Rudolph)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 08:13
|Photo ID:
|7574529
|VIRIN:
|221212-N-N0901-0404
|Resolution:
|2802x1868
|Size:
|1.63 MB
|Location:
|CY
|Hometown:
|BISHOP, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMCB 11 Seabees work with Cypriot National Guard Engineers [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT