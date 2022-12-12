221212-N-N0901-0403 MARI, Cyprus (Dec. 12, 2022) Builder 2nd Class Justin Shaw, from Spartanburg, S.C., assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, acts as a ground guide for a dump truck on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, Cyprus, Dec. 12, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to CTF 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alvin Rudolph)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.12.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 08:13 Photo ID: 7574528 VIRIN: 221212-N-N0901-0403 Resolution: 4000x1868 Size: 1.88 MB Location: MARI, CY Hometown: SPARTANBURG, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Seabees work with Cypriot National Guard Engineers [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.