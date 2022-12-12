Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMCB 11 Seabees work with Cypriot National Guard Engineers [Image 2 of 5]

    NMCB 11 Seabees work with Cypriot National Guard Engineers

    MARI, CYPRUS

    12.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    221212-N-N0901-0402 MARI, Cyprus (Dec. 12, 2022) Construction Mechanic 2nd Class Andre Garcia, from Mission, Texas, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, collects fill in a dump truck from a frontend loader for removal on the Evangelos Florakis Naval Base, Cyprus, Dec. 12, 2022. NMCB 11 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to CTF 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Alvin Rudolph)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Location: MARI, CY
    Hometown: MISSION, TX, US
    engineers
    interoperability
    nmcb 11
    dump truck
    fill
    cypriot

