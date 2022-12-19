Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department

U.S. State Department members of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility met with U.S. Air Force members of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion team from Ali Al Salem Air Base at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 13, 2022. These two groups met to trade best practices and set up meetings to collaborate on events in the future, keeping a lasting relationship with our local partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
