Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department

From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Raines, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing legal office NCOIC, walks with Anastasia Ray, U.S. State Department office management specialist, at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Raines and Ray are both members of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility groups and met to trade best practices for future events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
