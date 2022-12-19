Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department [Image 7 of 8]

    Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department

    KUWAIT

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Mikaio 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Raines, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing legal office NCOIC, walks with Anastasia Ray, U.S. State Department office management specialist, at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Raines and Ray are both members of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility groups and met to trade best practices for future events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

