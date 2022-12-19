From left, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Raines, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing legal office NCOIC, speaks to members of the U.S. State Department Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility team at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Raines has been a member of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group throughout her career and had valuable information to share for future events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 05:26 Photo ID: 7574428 VIRIN: 221219-F-PT849-0036 Resolution: 3000x1932 Size: 546.78 KB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.