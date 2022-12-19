Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department

From center, Anastasia Ray, U.S. State Department office management specialist, speaks to U.S. Air Force members from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group from Ali Al Salem Air Base and State Department members of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility, at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. These two groups met to trade best practices and set up meetings to collaborate on events in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

