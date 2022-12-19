From left, Anastasia Ray, U.S. State Department office management specialist, speaks to U.S. Air Force members from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group from Ali Al Salem Air Base, at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Ray is a member of the Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility group for the U.S. State Department and set up a meeting to share ideas and collaborate at future events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 05:26
|Photo ID:
|7574425
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-PT849-0020
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|457.55 KB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT