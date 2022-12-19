From right, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Tiffany Raines, 386th Air Expeditionary Wing legal office NCOIC, speaks to members of the U.S. State Department Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility team at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Raines has been a member of Ali Al Salem’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group during her deployment and met with the U.S. Embassy to trade best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 05:26 Photo ID: 7574424 VIRIN: 221219-F-PT849-0014 Resolution: 3000x2000 Size: 502.19 KB Location: KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Ashley Mikaio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.