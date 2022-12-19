Diversity Equity and Inclusion Group from Ali Al Salem meets with counterparts from U.S. State Department

From right, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alfred Roman Lozada, 386th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration journeyman, speaks to members of the U.S. State Department Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility team at the U.S. Embassy, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Members of the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion group at Ali Al Salem wanted to meet with their counterparts from the State Department about the possibility of working together in the future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley N. Mikaio)

