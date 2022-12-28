Future U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Baltimore take the oath of enlistment during the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 28, 2022. The Military Bowl, this year hosting the Duke University and University of Central Florida Knights, is an annual college football game held to appreciate military service and highlight military veterans within the Washington area community. This year’s game marks the 13th Military Bowl. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.28.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 22:59 Photo ID: 7574148 VIRIN: 220924-M-MK605-009 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 13.03 MB Location: ANNAPOLIS, MD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Baltimore Marines showcase at 2022 Military Bowl [Image 2 of 2], by Sgt Heather Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.