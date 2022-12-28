Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters

    WA, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 13

    Thumbnail image for the B-Roll video “Coast Guard rescues 1 person, 2 dogs from Canadian waters.” A Coast Guard Air Station Port Angeles MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew rescued a person and a dog from a grounded sailing vessel offshore Vancouver Island, British Columbia, Dec. 28, 2022. Later that morning, the aircrew located another dog near the vessel and transferred it to the Canadian Coast Guard Station in Victoria, British Columbia. (U.S. Coast Guard image)

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 21:57
    Location: WA, US
    Coast Guard

