    Baltimore Marines showcase at 2022 Military Bowl [Image 5 of 6]

    Baltimore Marines showcase at 2022 Military Bowl

    ANNAPOLIS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton 

    1st Marine Corps District

    Medal of Honor recipient, Jim McCloughan sings the National Anthem before the 2022 Military Bowl at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, Maryland, Dec. 28, 2022. The Military Bowl, this year hosting the Duke University and University of Central Florida Knights, is an annual college football game held to appreciate military service and highlight military veterans within the Washington area community. This year’s game marks the 13th Military Bowl. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Heather Atherton).

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baltimore Marines showcase at 2022 Military Bowl [Image 6 of 6], by Sgt Heather Atherton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    Annapolis
    Veterans
    Marines
    Military Bowl Game
    Baltimore Marines

