JBLE breaks barriers at Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Festival

JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Shwetha Shyamsunda from the Asian Indians of Hamptons Roads organization, performs a traditional Indian dance during the Breaking Barriers Alliance Summer Festival at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 30, 2022. The festival featured various performers of different cultural backgrounds to emphasize the significance of diversity, equity and inclusion among JBLE members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

