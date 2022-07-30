Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE breaks barriers at Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Festival

    UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, Va. – Shwetha Shyamsunda from the Asian Indians of Hamptons Roads organization, performs a traditional Indian dance during the Breaking Barriers Alliance Summer Festival at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, July 30, 2022. The festival featured various performers of different cultural backgrounds to emphasize the significance of diversity, equity and inclusion among JBLE members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox)

    This work, JBLE breaks barriers at Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Festival, by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

