Secretary of Army selects Far East District civilian as EEO Professional of the Year

Stephen Brown, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Far East District Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) manager, discusses topics with District employees during EEO training. Brown won the 2022 Secretary of Army EEO Professional of the Year award for his significant contributions to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers EEO and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility program and initiatives within the region. (U.S. Army photo by Far East District)

