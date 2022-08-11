Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAGCC opens new water treatment facility to support training and base personnel [Image 13 of 14]

    MCAGCC opens new water treatment facility to support training and base personnel

    TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jonathan Willcox 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    David Massie, lead water treatment plant operator with military construction contractor CDM Smith, gives a tour of the facility during the water treatment facility ribbon cutting ceremony at Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 08, 2022. The water treatment facility was built by NAVFAC SW, MCAGCC Public Works Division, and military construction contractor CDM Smith to give base personnel a new, independent source of clean water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 17:26
    Photo ID: 7574021
    VIRIN: 221108-M-QU139-1018
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 14.26 MB
    Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, MCAGCC opens new water treatment facility to support training and base personnel [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jonathan Willcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

