U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Austin Renforth, the commanding general of Marine Air Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center (MCAGCC), speaks during the water treatment facility ribbon cutting ceremony at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, Nov. 08, 2022. The water treatment facility was built by NAVFAC SW, MCAGCC Public Works Division, and a military construction contractor to give base personnel a new, independent source of clean water. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Jonathan Willcox)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.08.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 17:26 Photo ID: 7574017 VIRIN: 221108-M-QU139-1011 Resolution: 5184x3456 Size: 10.18 MB Location: TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCAGCC opens new water treatment facility to support training and base personnel [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Jonathan Willcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.