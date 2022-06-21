From left: Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division general engineer Alan Bryden, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution employees Fran Elder, Lisa Smith and Bruce Strickrott, and Naval Sea Systems Command employee Mike Yankaskas collect data of the Deep Submergence Vehicle Alvin at St. Geroge’s Harbor, Bermuda, on Nov. 1, 2021. (Photo by Ken Kostel, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)
Carderock Engineer Supports Stability Tests for Deep Submergence Vehicle
