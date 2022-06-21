Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Carderock Engineer Supports Stability Tests for Deep Submergence Vehicle [Image 1 of 2]

    Carderock Engineer Supports Stability Tests for Deep Submergence Vehicle

    UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Deep Submergence Vehicle Alvin is craned on the RV Atlantis in St. George’s Harbor, Bermuda, in October 2021. (Photo by Ken Kostel, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 15:36
    Photo ID: 7573989
    VIRIN: 220621-N-N1804-004
    Resolution: 1429x805
    Size: 280.38 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock Engineer Supports Stability Tests for Deep Submergence Vehicle [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Carderock Engineer Supports Stability Tests for Deep Submergence Vehicle
    Carderock Engineer Supports Stability Tests for Deep Submergence Vehicle

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Carderock Engineer Supports Stability Tests for Deep Submergence Vehicle

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    Carderock
    Navy
    Alvin
    Oceanographic
    WHOI

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT