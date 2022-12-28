Airman 1st Class Randall Coughell, crew chief with the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, plugs into the interphone system of the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to communicate with a pilot from the 107th Fighter Squadron during a flight recovery at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 28, 2022. Pilots and crew chiefs use the interphone system of the aircraft to talk with one another during post-flight checks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 14:54
|Photo ID:
|7573956
|VIRIN:
|221228-Z-EZ686-1008
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|2.26 MB
|Location:
|SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US
This work, Flight Operations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, by David Kujawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
