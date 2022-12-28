Flight Operations at Selfridge Air National Guard Base

Airman 1st Class Randall Coughell, crew chief with the 127th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, plugs into the interphone system of the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft to communicate with a pilot from the 107th Fighter Squadron during a flight recovery at Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan, Dec. 28, 2022. Pilots and crew chiefs use the interphone system of the aircraft to talk with one another during post-flight checks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David Kujawa)

Date Taken: 12.28.2022
Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MI, US