CLB-11 Fight Tonight Award

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 1st Marine Logistics Group pose with the trophy from the first “Fight Tonight” award at Combat Logistics Battalion 11. After careful consideration, CLB 11 narrowly edged out the competition for the distinction as the unit most ready for crises, contingencies, and combat operations in the 1st quarter of FY23. The commanding general selected CLB 11 based on a wholistic concept of readiness which includes the easily measurable aspects of individual, equipment, and training readiness, but it also includes the less measurable aspects that multiply a unit's combat effectiveness like cohesion, esprit de corps, trust up and down the chain of command, and individual discipline and integrity. The 1st MLG “Fight Tonight” award is part of the 1st MLG’s commitment to provide a logistical force capable of fighting on a moment’s notice. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Aldo Sessarego)

