JASPER, Texas (Sept. 10, 2022) U.S. Armed Forces Veterans their guides and airboat pilots pose with their alligator catch on an airboat on B. A. Steinhagen Lake during the Piney Woods Service Association Annual Alligator Hunt. PWSA, with cooperation from Texas Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Town Bluff Project staff, and air boat assistance from Sprayco, hosted their Annual Veteran Alligator Hunt at Walnut Ridge Unit, Martin Dies Jr. State Park on B. A. Steinhagen Lake, affectionately known as “Dam B,” Sept. 9-12. PWSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower Veterans in transition with self-reliance to choose and enjoy the outdoor sport of their interest. They specialize in various outdoors activities to improve the quality of life for deserving veterans. Sprayco is contracted by USACE and specializes in providing effective weed control, including aquatic weed control, bare ground/soil sterilization, and brush control. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh. (Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.11.2022 Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:17 Photo ID: 7573796 VIRIN: 220911-A-ZS026-1003 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.13 MB Location: JASPER, TX, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Piney Woods Service Association Annual Alligator Hunt [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.