    Piney Woods Service Association Annual Alligator Hunt [Image 1 of 2]

    Piney Woods Service Association Annual Alligator Hunt

    JASPER, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Photo by Trevor Welsh 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    JASPER, Texas (Sept. 11, 2022) U.S. Armed Forces Veterans wrangle an alligator into an airboat on B. A. Steinhagen Lake during the Piney Woods Service Association Annual Alligator Hunt. PWSA, with cooperation from Texas Parks and Wildlife and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District’s Town Bluff Project staff, and air boat assistance from Sprayco, hosted their Annual Veteran Alligator Hunt at Walnut Ridge Unit, Martin Dies Jr. State Park on B. A. Steinhagen Lake, affectionately known as “Dam B,” Sept. 9-12. PWSA is a non-profit organization whose mission is to empower Veterans in transition with self-reliance to choose and enjoy the outdoor sport of their interest. They specialize in various outdoors activities to improve the quality of life for deserving veterans. Sprayco is contracted by USACE and specializes in providing effective weed control, including aquatic weed control, bare ground/soil sterilization, and brush control. U.S. Army photo by Trevor Welsh. (Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 11:17
    Photo ID: 7573795
    VIRIN: 220911-A-ZS026-1002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: JASPER, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Piney Woods Service Association Annual Alligator Hunt [Image 2 of 2], by Trevor Welsh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    Alligator Hunt
    Piney Woods Service Association
    Town Bluff

