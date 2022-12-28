Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Elise Cardenas Reenlistment Ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex

    NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Elise Cardenas Reenlistment Ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    12.28.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 28, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Elise Cardenas, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Certificate of Reenlistment from Ens. Andrae White at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Dec. 28, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2022
    Date Posted: 12.28.2022 09:11
    Photo ID: 7573661
    VIRIN: 221228-N-EM691-1098
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.97 MB
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Elise Cardenas Reenlistment Ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex, by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Souda Bay

    Crete

    Team Souda

    TAGS

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Team Souda

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT