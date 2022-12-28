NSA Souda Bay’s Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Elise Cardenas Reenlistment Ceremony at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 28, 2022) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Elise Cardenas, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, Greece, receives a Certificate of Reenlistment from Ens. Andrae White at the NATO Marathi Pier Complex on Dec. 28, 2022. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney Jensen/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.28.2022 09:11
|Photo ID:
|7573661
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-EM691-1098
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|1.97 MB
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
Souda Bay
Crete
Team Souda
