U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Logan Roberts, center, a drill instructor with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, supervises a Marine Corps Martial Arts Program technique during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The confidence course is made up of different obstacles used to instill confidence in recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 19:15
|Photo ID:
|7573349
|VIRIN:
|221227-M-DA549-1127
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|408.9 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Confidence Course II [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
