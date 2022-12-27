U.S. Marine Corps recruits with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, complete the "stairway to heaven" obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The confidence course is made up of different obstacles used to instill confidence in recruits. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 19:15 Photo ID: 7573346 VIRIN: 221227-M-DA549-1092 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 543.19 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Delta Company Confidence Course II [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.