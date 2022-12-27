U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Adam K. Mount with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completes the "skyscraper" obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The confidence course is made up of different obstacles used to instill confidence in recruits. Mount was recruited out of Heath, Texas, with Recruiting Station Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 19:15
|Photo ID:
|7573343
|VIRIN:
|221227-M-DA549-1034
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|600.98 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Delta Company Confidence Course II [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT