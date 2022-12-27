Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Confidence Course II [Image 2 of 7]

    Delta Company Confidence Course II

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Adam K. Mount with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, completes the "skyscraper" obstacle during the confidence course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The confidence course is made up of different obstacles used to instill confidence in recruits. Mount was recruited out of Heath, Texas, with Recruiting Station Dallas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.27.2022 19:15
    Photo ID: 7573343
    VIRIN: 221227-M-DA549-1034
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 600.98 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delta Company Confidence Course II [Image 7 of 7], by Cpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Delta Company
    Recruit Training

