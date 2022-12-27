U.S. Marine Corps recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, participate in the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The recruits performed the course in groups of four, called a fire team, to simulate how to attack an enemy in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 18:15 Photo ID: 7573333 VIRIN: 221227-M-CI314-1154 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 214.32 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.