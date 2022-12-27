India Company Bayonet Assault Course

A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, encourages a recruit during the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The recruits performed the course in groups of four, called a fire team, to simulate how to attack an enemy in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 18:15
|Photo ID:
|7573328
|VIRIN:
|221227-M-CI314-1130
|Resolution:
|1080x720
|Size:
|206.81 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
