    India Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 16 of 17]

    India Company Bayonet Assault Course

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, encourages a recruit during the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The recruits performed the course in groups of four, called a fire team, to simulate how to attack an enemy in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

