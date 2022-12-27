A U.S. Marine Corps drill instructor with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, encourages a recruit during the bayonet assault course at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, Dec. 27, 2022. The recruits performed the course in groups of four, called a fire team, to simulate how to attack an enemy in a combat environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.27.2022 18:15 Photo ID: 7573328 VIRIN: 221227-M-CI314-1130 Resolution: 1080x720 Size: 206.81 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, India Company Bayonet Assault Course [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.