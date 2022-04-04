Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility (SEAFAC) sits on Back Island near Ketchikan, Alaska, on April 6, 2022. SEAFAC is the command’s West Coast asset for making high-fidelity passive acoustic signature measurements. The building includes guest berthing for 40, mess facilities and operations and analysis spaces. (U.S. Navy photo by Edvin Hernandez)
This work, Through the Lens of a Carderock Detachment: Welcome to Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by Edvin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Through the Lens of a Carderock Detachment: Welcome to Alaska
