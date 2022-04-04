Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Through the Lens of a Carderock Detachment: Welcome to Alaska [Image 3 of 3]

    Through the Lens of a Carderock Detachment: Welcome to Alaska

    KETCHIKAN, AK, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2022

    Photo by Edvin Hernandez 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility (SEAFAC) sits on Back Island near Ketchikan, Alaska, on April 6, 2022. SEAFAC is the command’s West Coast asset for making high-fidelity passive acoustic signature measurements. The building includes guest berthing for 40, mess facilities and operations and analysis spaces. (U.S. Navy photo by Edvin Hernandez)

