Through the Lens of a Carderock Detachment: Welcome to Alaska

Suspension barges float in the Behm Canal near Ketchikan, Alaska, at the static site of Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility on April 6, 2022. The Suspension barges house mooring equipment that will hold a submarine in position at the testing depth between the measurement arrays and evaluate acoustic signatures of individual ship components and systems. (U.S. Navy photo by Edvin Hernandez)

