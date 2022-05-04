A boat carrying a buoy heads toward one of Southeast Alaska Acoustic Measurement Facility’s (SEAFAC) suspension barges before conducting an acoustic trial in the Behm Canal near Ketchikan, Alaska, on April 6, 2022. Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division’s Commanding Officer Capt. (U.S. Navy photo by Edvin Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.27.2022 16:03
|Photo ID:
|7573212
|VIRIN:
|220406-N-SL791-004
|Resolution:
|1920x1134
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|KETCHIKAN, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Through the Lens of a Carderock Detachment: Welcome to Alaska [Image 3 of 3], by Edvin Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Through the Lens of a Carderock Detachment: Welcome to Alaska
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT