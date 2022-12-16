Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow-making operations at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 27 of 40]

    Snow-making operations at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A snow-making machine drops man-made snow on one of the slopes Dec. 16, 2022, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding as well as snowtubing. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com/programs/whitetail-ridge-ski-area. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 23:18
    Photo ID: 7571920
    VIRIN: 221216-A-OK556-095
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 12.5 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Snow-making operations at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 40 of 40], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    snowtubing
    Fort McCoy DFMWR
    skiing and snowboarding

