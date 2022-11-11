To commemorate the Korean War veterans from all 22 UN sending states who sacrificed their lives to defend the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea. Additionally, to continue the spirit of the true soldiers by reflecting on the meaning of the UN forces participating in the Korean War and raise UN’s role in building peace on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.11.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 19:04 Photo ID: 7571873 VIRIN: 221111-A-A4448-007 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 8.42 MB Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Attends Turn Towards Busan Event, by PFC Sanghwe Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.