    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Attends Turn Towards Busan Event

    CAMP HENRY, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    11.11.2022

    Photo by Pfc. Sanghwe Lee 

    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    To commemorate the Korean War veterans from all 22 UN sending states who sacrificed their lives to defend the freedom and peace of the Republic of Korea. Additionally, to continue the spirit of the true soldiers by reflecting on the meaning of the UN forces participating in the Korean War and raise UN’s role in building peace on the Korean Peninsula and around the world.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.11.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 19:04
    Photo ID: 7571873
    VIRIN: 221111-A-A4448-007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: CAMP HENRY, 27, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command Attends Turn Towards Busan Event, by PFC Sanghwe Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    19th ESC
    19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command
    Team 19

