    Misawa participates in intramural flag football

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A Team Misawa member runs with the ball during an intramural flag football game at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. Intramural sports allow Airmen to participate in physical activity while building morale within the different squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 09:03
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Misawa participates in intramural flag football [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    "PACAF
    35th Fighter Wing
    Flag Football
    35th SFS"
    Team Misawa

