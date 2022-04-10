A Team Misawa member runs with the ball during an intramural flag football game at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. Intramural sports allow Airmen to participate in physical activity while building morale within the different squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.26.2022 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7571790
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-VB704-1311
|Resolution:
|6237x4158
|Size:
|5.12 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa participates in intramural flag football [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
