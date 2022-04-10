A Team Misawa member runs with the ball during an intramural flag football game at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 4, 2022. Intramural sports allow Airmen to participate in physical activity while building morale within the different squadrons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2022 Date Posted: 12.26.2022 09:03 Photo ID: 7571790 VIRIN: 221004-F-VB704-1311 Resolution: 6237x4158 Size: 5.12 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa participates in intramural flag football [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.