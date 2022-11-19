PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 19, 2022) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class David Spiers, left, prepares to record Lt. Michelle Bailey reading to loved ones via the United Through Reading (UTR) program aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 19, 2022. Through the UTR Program, Sailors and Marines spread literacy throughout military homes throughout the nation. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

