    United Through Reading

    United Through Reading

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.19.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 19, 2022) – Electronics Technician 2nd Class David Spiers, left, prepares to record Lt. Michelle Bailey reading to loved ones via the United Through Reading (UTR) program aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 19, 2022. Through the UTR Program, Sailors and Marines spread literacy throughout military homes throughout the nation. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 05:11
    Photo ID: 7571676
    VIRIN: 221119-N-HX806-2014
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United Through Reading, by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Through Reading
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23

