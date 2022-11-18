Anchorage MV-22 Osprey Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 18, 2022) — Sailors remove chocks and chains securing an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 before taking off from amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 18, 2022. The ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air represents the unique value of amphibious capability provided by the amphibious ready group and Marine expeditionary team. The Makin Island ARG, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

