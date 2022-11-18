Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anchorage MV-22 Osprey Flight Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    Anchorage MV-22 Osprey Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    11.18.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 18, 2022) — Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Quantae Thompson directs an MV-22 Osprey assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362 to land on the flight deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), Nov. 18, 2022. The ability to operate seamlessly and simultaneously on the sea, ashore, and in the air represents the unique value of amphibious capability provided by the amphibious ready group and Marine expeditionary team. The Makin Island ARG, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet with the embarked 13th MEU. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2022
    Date Posted: 12.26.2022 05:00
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Flight Operations
    MV-22 Osprey
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23
    VMM 362

