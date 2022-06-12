PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2022) – Landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) approaches the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during LCAC operations, Dec. 6, 2022. LCACs transport ship-to-shore personnel, weapons, equipment and cargo during Marine landing operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2022 Date Posted: 12.25.2022 22:23 Photo ID: 7571614 VIRIN: 221206-N-HX806-1119 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.13 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Anchorage LCAC Operationst [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.