Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Anchorage LCAC Operationst [Image 7 of 7]

    Anchorage LCAC Operationst

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    12.06.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 6, 2022) – Landing craft, air cushion (LCAC) approaches the well deck of amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) during LCAC operations, Dec. 6, 2022. LCACs transport ship-to-shore personnel, weapons, equipment and cargo during Marine landing operations. The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks USS Anchorage (LPD 23) and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.25.2022 22:23
    Photo ID: 7571614
    VIRIN: 221206-N-HX806-1119
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 4.13 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Anchorage LCAC Operationst [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Anchorage LCAC Operations
    Anchorage LCAC Operations
    Anchorage Boat Operations
    Anchorage Boat Operations
    Anchorage Boat Operations
    Anchorage Boat Operations
    Anchorage LCAC Operationst

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23
    LCAC Operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT